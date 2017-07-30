State Highway reopening near Wellsford

|
State Highway 1 near Wellsford is expected to reopen within half an hour (before 11:30pm), following a fatal crash this afternoon.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while diversions were in place.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
