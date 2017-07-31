Weather crisis highlights Mackenzie community strength

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 10:54

Last week’s heavy rainfall event in the Fairlie area highlighted the capability and resilience of the local community, says Mackenzie District Council CEO, Wayne Barnett.

The heavy rain has been described as a one in 10-year event with over 70mm of rain falling within 32 hours in the Fairlie Basin last Friday (21 July).

"It was fantastic to see the township pull together and really demonstrated our community ability to activate the resources needed to respond," Mr Barnett said.

While the Council has a functional coordination role in these types of events, the community’s involvement in responding with resources and assistance is vital to achieving a better outcome, he said.

The Council received numerous calls from residents offering accommodation to potentially flood-affected residents. Digger operators also contacted the Council to offer equipment and resources.

"Within 10 minutes of posting a Facebook message asking for volunteers to help the Heartlands initiative to fill sandbags, they received offers of help from nearly 20 people. These people worked in the heavy rain filling bags and made themselves available to help further if needed."

Barwoods Transport provided sand and a dry place to fill the bags. Harrisons Grain and Seed also provided extra bags. Other people provided food and drink to volunteers.

The Fairlie Volunteer Fire Brigade did a fantastic job pumping out properties and responding to any emergency calls that came in from people travelling in the area.

Four houses in Fairlie suffered water damage because of the heavy rain.

"Our township can be proud of our community’s response to this event. We certainly saw the benefits of our strong, supportive community in our ability to gather the resources required and work together," Mr Barnett said.