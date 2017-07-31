Demographic advisory panels elect chairs for new term

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 10:54

Twelve Aucklanders have been elected to the position of Chair and Deputy Chair or co-chairs of their respective demographic advisory panels.

"This is one of the most important stages for the advisory panels, as well as being one of the earliest," says Councillor Cathy Casey, Chief Liaison Councillor for all advisory panels.

"After the success of the previous advisory panels, it’s exciting to have new people and new perspectives for the upcoming term. We’re confident that their views and experiences will continue to benefit Auckland Council and the Governing Body," she says.

The following people have been elected to lead the six demographic advisory panels:

Disability Advisory Panel:

- Philip Patston, Chair

- Dan Buckingham, Deputy Chair

Ethnic Peoples Advisory Panel:

- Sunil Kaushal, Chair

- Jade Tang-Taylor, Deputy Chair

Pacific Peoples Advisory Panel:

- Leaupepe Taala Ralph Elika, Chair

- Caroline Harris, Deputy Chair

Rainbow Communities Advisory Panel

- Jules Radford-Poupard, Co-chair

- John Kingi, Co-chair

Seniors Advisory Panel

- Janet Clews, Chair

- David Wong Hop, Deputy Chair

Youth Advisory Panel

- Veisinia Maka, Chair

- Damian Piilua, Deputy Chair.

The advisory panels provide strategic advice and diverse perspectives to the council on regional policies, plans and strategies and matters of interest to their respective communities.

The role of the advisory panel chair includes being the panel’s spokesperson, presenting the panel’s recommendations to the relevant committees and ensuring the opportunity for all panel members to have their perspectives and opinions heard.

Each panel has between eight and 11 members with 21 members for the Youth Advisory Panel. Between June and July 2017, the advisory panels elected members to the positions of chair and deputy chair.

The advisory panels will work to the end of the current term of the council in 2019. The work programme will include at least one community forum per year to facilitate direct engagement between the council and their respective communities.