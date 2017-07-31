Hawke’s Bay to host smokefree race day

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 12:09

The 2017 Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday on Saturday 2nd September will be the first at Hastings Racecourse to go Smokefree for the day.

It’s a sign of Hawke’s Bay Racing’s ongoing dedication to its partnership with the Cancer Society and aligns with the organisations strategic goal of creating more Smokefree environments.

"To enhance our commitment to the ideals of the Cancer Society we’re thrilled to be able to declare the Hastings Racecourse ‘Smokefree’ for the day and we look forward to patrons and participants alike entering into the spirit of this initiative," says Hawke’s Bay Racing CEO Andrew Castles.

Smoking will not be allowed anywhere on site and designated ‘Smokefree Stipendiary Stewards’ will be roaming the racecourse ensuring those who breach the rule are appropriately reminded.

Over the past three years Daffodil Raceday has raised more than $70,000 to provide care, comfort and support to Hawke’s Bay families.

"We’re delighted to partner with Westbury Stud and the Cancer Society Hawke’s Bay to raise money and awareness for their annual Daffodil Day appeal. This year will be the fourth edition of what is now becoming a widely recognised event," says Castles.

Cancer Society of New Zealand’s Mike Kernaghan says it’s wonderful that Hawke’s Bay Racing are supporting such a valuable cause.

"While we use donations to support people and their whanau with cancer, I don’t think anybody’s going to argue that preventing cancer is even better."

Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday is the family day of the Spring Racing Carnival and there will be plenty of fun, free children’s entertainment and a BBQ.

"The racing on this day last year was first class with the likes of Kawi, Humidor and Ugo Foscolo winners. Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday really does signal the start of Spring racing," says Castles.

Entry to the course is by donation to the Cancer Society.