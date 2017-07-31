|
SH25A (Kopu-Hikuai Road) open
The Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A) is open to one lane with stop/go traffic management in place between 8am and 5pm today.
The crew onsite are working towards having the slip cleared so both lanes will be open from 5pm today.
