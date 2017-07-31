Changes proposed to bring life to the Square

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 12:46

A draft concept to bring more life to Cathedral Square and the surrounding area proposes reshaping the Square to create three lively gathering places, each with their own character and purpose, within a greener setting.

Regenerate Christchurch is working with property owners as well as its partners - Christchurch City Council, the Crown and Ngai Tahu - and a range of stakeholders to develop a regeneration strategy for the central city area between Kilmore Street to the north and Hereford Street to the south, and between Cambridge Terrace to the west and Manchester Street to the east.

As part of the process of developing a regeneration strategy by the end of this year, Regenerate Christchurch has created a draft concept for the area to test some key moves to help stimulate investment, achieve the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan’s vision, and showcase the very best of our city, says Regenerate Christchurch Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"Cities are often defined by the quality of their centre, and what it offers. We want to catalyse improvements to the area."

"We aren’t working with a blank canvas. This draft concept is based on the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan and on what people have said through Share an Idea, as well as more recent research and community feedback calling for a greener and more lively space that can host events," says Ivan Iafeta.

The five proposed key moves are:

- reshaping the Square to create more lively public spaces

- framing the Square with structures and buildings that can stimulate the arts, creative enterprises, knowledge and education

- improving connectivity to, through and around the area

- upgrading the streets and lanes between hubs of activities

integrating water and the indigenous ecosystem into the streets and public spaces The three proposed gathering places - Cathedral Gardens, Post Office Square and The Library Plaza could each have the infrastructure and facilities needed to host a range of events. A continuous water feature and native landscaping will connect them and new buildings will help define them.

We will also explore ways to stimulate greater residential development such as apartment living. This draft concept does not affect any work that is already underway or planned for the area.

See what’s proposed, and give your feedback, at engage.regeneratechristchurch.nz by 21 August.