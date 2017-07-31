SH1 closed after truck overturns near Karapiro

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 13:35

A truck has overturned on SH1 Karapiro wtih chemicals on board, at about 10.10am this morning.

The road has been closed since then, and will be closed for another hour while emergency services work to clear the chemicals and the truck from the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and no other cars were involved.

The road will be closed from SH1 south of Karapiro, between Karapiro Road and SH29 (road to Tauranga).

Diversions are in place and sign-posted.

Inquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash and motorists are asked to take care and be patient while driving the diversion.