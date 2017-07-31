World's largest shipping line returns to Wellington

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 14:03

Maersk Line has announced it will resume its weekly container shipping service to Wellington.

The service will return once CentrePort has completed works that will allow its ship-to-shore cranes to operate. These works were required following damage sustained in the November 2016 Kaikoura earthquake. They are expected to be largely complete by September.

The Jens Maersk, deployed on Maersk Line's Northern Star service and capable of carrying 3,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), will make its first call at CentrePort on 18 September.

Gerard Morrison, Maersk Line Oceania's managing director, applauded CentrePort’s efforts to complete the structural repairs needed to become fully operational again.

"CentrePort has kept us fully informed of its progress over the last nine months and we are very pleased to return to Wellington with our weekly Northern Star service. It allows us to serve our customers in the region faster and more efficiently," said Mr. Morrison.

CentrePort Chief Executive Derek Nind welcomed the return of Maersk.

"We look forward to working with Maersk in the future as we resume our strong growth in container shipping volumes.

"This is great news for the region’s economy," Derek Nind said.

Maersk Line's Northern Star service deploys six 3,000-TEU sized vessels. The service makes six weekly port calls around New Zealand each week, connecting Kiwi consumers to goods, businesses to markets and enabling global trade. Through Maersk Line’s service network, New Zealand has access to 113 countries around the world.