Death investigation: Norman Kingi

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 14:35

Hamilton Police are continuing to investigate the death of Norman Kingi over the weekend.

Police are seeking any person that has seen or had contact with a group of three female juveniles wearing dark clothing walking together in the area of Dinsdale and Nawton, particularly Ranui Street and Ellicott Road between the hours of 10pm and 1am Friday night and Saturday morning.

Police are still seeking assistance from the public in the Dinsdale and Nawton area of Hamilton.

If you or someone you know had your vehicle broken into overnight, please contact Police as soon as possible.

We also ask that the young people that were present in the area over that time frame, (10pm 28 July until 1am 29 July) contact police, with their parents or guardians, as soon as possible on 07 858 6200.

Two female youths re-appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Wednesday 2 August, while a third female has been referred to Youth Aid for matters relating to the victims death.