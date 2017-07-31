Police appeal for witnesses to Kitchener Street assault

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 14:51

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being badly assaulted on Kitchener Street in Auckland’s CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning (29 July 2017).

Police are appealing for anyone who has knowledge of this incident or has any information that may assist to contact Police.

The victim was seen walking down the middle of Kitchener Street at 3.40am impeding traffic when a vehicle stopped near the victim and words were exchanged between the victim and the occupants of this car.

A short time afterwards, the car has driven off at speed and the victim was left lying on the ground.

Police need to know how the victim received his injuries and the people in the car on Kitchener Street, can help paint this picture.

We would like the occupants of the car that to come forward to help Police understand what has occurred.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have spoken to several members of the public who have already come forward with information, but are keen to hear from anyone else who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6400, or they can phone CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.