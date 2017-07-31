33 million Scouts united on Scarf Day 1 August

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 15:06

There are over 33 million members in the worldwide Scouting community - and 20,000 of them are in New Zealand. On 1 August, they will wear their Scout scarf to work and school to celebrate Scout Scarf Day.

Are you a current or past member of Scouting? Dig out that scarf and wear it with pride on Tuesday 1 August as SCOUTS New Zealand celebrates Scout Scarf Day with our worldwide Scouting family.

SCOUTS New Zealand Chief Executive, Joshua Tabor says "The Scout scarf represents unity and friendship - and is worn by over 33 million Scouts worldwide. We have 20,000 young women and men who participate in Scouting here in New Zealand".

There will be thousands of Scout scarves worn on Scout Scarf day - both at work and school to promote Scouting and youth empowerment.

"Scarf Day is an opportunity to raise awareness of the many benefits of Scouting, and those involved in the Scout Movement say they have gained not only confidence, but lifelong skills from being involved with Scouting," says Sarah Turnbull, SCOUTS New Zealand Head of Events, Fundraising and Communications.

His Honour Judge Andrew Becroft, The Children’s Commissioner, will be wearing his scarf to show his support for the youth development work done by SCOUTS New Zealand. As a child, he was involved in Scouting as a Cub in Sea Scouts at Evans Bay, Wellington.

With 400 Groups and more than 20,000 youth and adult members, SCOUTS New Zealand is the largest mixed youth organisation in New Zealand. With a broad programme available to young people aged 6 to 26, there is something for everyone at SCOUTS: from performing arts to bush craft.

A Facebook photo competition is being run again this year with creative use of the scarf included in the categories of the competition. Keep an eye on the SCOUTSNZ Facebook page to see the latest creativity from Scouts all around New Zealand.

For more information about joining the adventure with SCOUTS, go to www.scouts.org.nz or call 0800 SCOUTS.