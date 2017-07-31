The Harcourts Foundation to support Hospice NZ

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 15:37

Every year 18,000 New Zealanders are supported by hospice services across the country. Hospice care has a unique whole person approach - which means physical, spiritual, emotional and social needs are equally important. A multidisciplinary team provides care for the person who is dying, their family and whÄnau.

To assist with this work, the Harcourts Foundation and Hospice NZ are proud to launch the Hospice NZ Grants Programme. The Harcourts Foundation will fund this unique programme, which gives all hospices around the country the opportunity to apply for grants to purchase much needed items. Harcourts CEO Chris Kennedy says it is the highlight of his 25-year career with Harcourts to be entering a formal relationship with Hospice NZ.

"It’s an absolute privilege to be able to assist Hospice NZ. I am personally in awe of the work they do, as is everyone who has been touched by hospice and their incredible teams."

The Harcourts Foundation has donated $55,000 to commence the Hospice NZ Grants Programme, and pledged ongoing financial support. In addition, many Harcourts franchises around the country will continue to assist their local hospices, both financially and through volunteer work.

The Hospice NZ Grants Programme was launched at New Zealand’s founding hospice, Mary Potter Hospice, in Wellington last week. Hospice NZ CEO Mary Schumacher says the support of the Harcourts Foundation will help enable New Zealand’s 34 hospices to purchase equipment, vehicles and maintain their buildings and facilities.

"This will truly make a significant difference to the people using hospice services and their families and whÄnau. Fundraising is an ongoing challenge for us, at a time when demand for our services is growing. "Support from sponsors allows us to keep all of our services free for those who need it, so this relationship with the Harcourts Foundation means so much."

Harcourts Foundation ambassador Emma Revell says Harcourts teams from around the country are humbled to be supporting Hospice NZ.

"Our Harcourts values are: People First, Doing the Right Thing, Being Courageous; and Fun and Laughter. We believe these align perfectly with Hospice NZ’s philosophy of helping people to live every moment in whatever way is important to them."