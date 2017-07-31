24-hour parking restriction introduced on Miramar South streets

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 15:41

Following feedback from residents, 24-hour parking restrictions will be in place from 14 August on Miramar South streets. Residents will be entitled to one parking exemption per housing unit.

Time-restricted parking will apply to the area bounded by Calabar Road, Caledonia Street, Devonshire Road, Ellesmere Avenue, Crawford Green and Broadway. Anyone parking for more than 24 hours in this area will be liable for a parking fine or towed away.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman, Wellington City Council’s Transport Strategy and Operations Portfolio Leader, says the Council has introduced the scheme following public consultation. "Parking for extended periods of time has increased in this area and we understand how annoying this is to residents. This scheme is intended to target non-residents and free up more kerbside parking for residents and visitors to use. I would like to thank the local community for their patience and input while the options were evaluated."

Councillors at the City Strategy Committee carefully considered the proposal for two exemption permits per household but decided, on balance, to allow one as there is plenty of off-street parking in the area. Households with more than one car (and no off-street parking) will need to make sure they move once every 24 hours.

During the transition to the new scheme a fair and reasonable enforcement approach will be taken, with warnings given in the first instance to remind people there is a 24 hour parking restriction.

There will be a six month evaluation period where parking will be monitored to see if any adjustments are needed which will be consulted upon promptly.