Greenlea Rescue Helicopter rescue woman trapped overnight

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 15:58

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was called to a car crash at 0800 this morning on SH41 .

A had car rolled close to the highest point on the road last night at 9 am and the women driver lay trapped in the car overnight in freezing temputures until found by some builders from Taumaranui who were going to work. The car was on its side and would have been hard to see from the road in the dark. She said that 20 cars drove past her in the dark. She was trapped to the car and had to be cut out using cutting equipment

It was only 1 deg C when we lifted from the scene at 1000 so you can imagine how cold it was over night

She was flown to Waikato hospital with serious injuries.