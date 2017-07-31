Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Upper Selwyn Huts

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 16:20

Residents connected to the Upper Selwyn Huts water supply are advised they no longer need to boil water.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for the Upper Selwyn Huts water supply on Saturday 22 July for turbidity due to adverse weather conditions. When a water supply shows high turbidity, water treatment methods cannot be guaranteed to be effective.

Water supply turbidity levels have now lowered which means the treatment systems can operate effectively. Water samples have been taken showing the water supply is clear of E.coli and the water is safe to drink without boiling.

The Council wishes to thank residents for their patience while the notice was in place.

NOTE: A precautionary boil water notice for Springfield remains in place and residents on that supply should continue to boil water. The Council is continuing to monitor the supply and although sampling shows turbidity is improving, it has not yet reduced to the level where it is safe to remove the boil water notice. Precautionary boil water notices for the Acheron, Hororata, Malvern Hills (Hartleys and Dalethorpe) supplies were lifted last Friday (28 July).