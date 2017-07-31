Salvation Army to release social housing report

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 16:32

The Salvation Army will release on Tuesday 15th August a report on the demand for Social Housing in New Zealand

Although the New Zealand population has grown significantly over the last thirty years, the availability of state housing has declined. In areas of high growth this shortage has had a particularly devastating social and economic impact.

The report "Taking Stock" examines the extent and nature of demand for social housing in New Zealand. It offers some ideas for how New Zealand might identify how many Kiwi households at present and in the future will need the provision of a social house.