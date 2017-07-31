Police investigating sexually motivated attack in Avonside

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 16:47

Christchurch Police are investigating a sexually motivated attack that occurred in Avon Park at approximately 6.15pm on Sunday evening.

A 23-year-old female was walking through the park when she was attacked and forced to the ground. She managed to fight off the attacker and ran to a nearby address where the alarm was raised.

A scene examination took place this morning and Police are continuing with their enquiries.

The offender is described as a male, in his mid-20’s to mid-30’s, with olive skin and a tall, skinny build.

He was wearing a dark hoody and a dark jacket.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Avon Park around 6.00pm and may have seen something suspicious or anyone who may be able to help identify the offender.

Anyone with any information can contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson, Christchurch Adult Sexual Assault Team