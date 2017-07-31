Surf Life Saving celebrates Northern Region excellence

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 16:48

Lifeguards from Surf Life Saving Northern Region’s 17 clubs will gather on 12 August to celebrate the best of the 2016-17 season.

The Region’s annual Awards of Excellence sponsored by Toyota Financial Services will take place at Shed 10 on Auckland’s waterfront. More than 30 Awards will be given out on the night in three categories: Lifesaving, Sports and Regional Awards, along with Service and Distinguished Service Awards and Life Memberships.

Major Awards include Lifeguard of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Administrator of the Year, Club of the Year and Rescue of the Year.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) chief executive Matt Williams says the 2016-17 season saw lifesaving operations stretched more than in previous years, despite the coldest weather in five years. "It didn’t seem to discourage people from heading to the beach; we had almost 50% more people on our beaches than the average of the last five years."

SLSNR lifeguards - volunteer and paid - look after 24 locations at 17 clubs from Raglan north around the coast to Auckland. Williams says the season saw 28% more rescues and "assists" (752) compared with the previous five years’ average.

He says the number of drownings at the Northern Region beaches was sadly up on the 2015-16 season - 18, compared with 14. Almost a third of those resulted from being caught in rips.

But beachgoers were generally "getting the message", says Williams. "We had a lot more people at the beaches, though there were comparatively fewer interventions per person on the beach.

"There is always room for improvement though, and sadly we’re still seeing a small portion of the public taking unnecessary risks which can lead to drownings. This is something we need to continue working to address as a community, to ensure our safety messages are getting through."