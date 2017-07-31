Update on Whangarei shooting and families request for privacy

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 17:15

Police are continuing to investigate the tragic events that unfolded on Mt Tiger Road on Wednesday 26 July.

The investigation will look into the circumstances that led to the event and the history of Quinn Patterson.

While the investigation is ongoing Police are unable to answer specific questions which may be relevant to the inquiries Police are making.

There will be a tangi for both Natanya Campbell and Wendy Campbell this week.

They have requested that they do not wish for any media to be present and want to say goodbye to their loved ones in private.

Police would ask media to please respect their wishes.

The scene examination at Mt Tiger Road is now complete.

- Northland District Commander Superintendent Russell Le Prou: