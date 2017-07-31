HRC pays tribute to outgoing Human Rights Commissioners

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 17:50

The Human Rights Commission has paid tribute to three outgoing commissioners: Disability Rights Commissioner Paul Gibson; Indigenous Rights Commissioner Karen Johansen and Human Rights Commissioner Richard Tankersley, whose terms serving on the commission ended at the weekend.

"We are indebted to those who advocate on all our behalf and all New Zealanders have benefited from the advocacy, determination and passion of my three former colleagues," said Chief Human Rights Commissioner David Rutherford.

"Karen’s work championing indigenous rights here in Aotearoa and at the United Nations; Paul’s continued calls for justice for disabled and vulnerable New Zealanders abused in state care; and Richard’s voice on behalf of LGBTQI Kiwis helped strengthen human rights for everyday New Zealanders."

This week the Commission welcomed champion athlete, senior public servant and disability advocate Paula Tesoriero to the role of Disability Rights Commissioner.