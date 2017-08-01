'Concerned Aucklanders' gather to discuss housing crisis

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 06:45

The Auckland Housing Summit is the initiative of a voluntary group of concerned Aucklanders who today are gathered with 100 others who want to create action to address the Auckland housing crisis. Led by Leonie Freeman - who launched an independent initiative that provided the first comprehensive solution for Auckland’s housing crisis last October - this is about creating action on arguably the biggest issue facing our City.

Auckland's housing affordability affects all Aucklanders; whether it is the child who misses out on a maths teacher as their school struggles to recruit teachers who cannot afford a modest house in Auckland, or the medical practice whose experienced nurse leaves Auckland to live in the provinces. The shortage of safe, stable and affordable housing is affecting our children, our communities, our co-workers, our employers, our city, our lives. Housing impacts everyone.

We envision a future in which all players in the housing industry work together to ensure that every Aucklander, every New Zealander, has decent, affordable housing across all sectors of the community. But we don't want to finger point, blame the other guy, or talk further about the problem. We know what the problems are, we know a lot of the solutions - what we need is action.

Ms Freeman says "We recognise that there is no single organisation, idea or person, no matter how innovative or powerful, that can solve Auckland's housing crisis. Transformative social change in the face of complex issues such as this is not achieved by "top down" initiatives alone. If enough is enough, and we believe it is, then we as Aucklanders need to step up and be part of the solution. We need to ask ourselves: what will we do to solve the Auckland housing crisis? To us, it requires connecting minds in a common direction with common objectives. It needs real leadership, long term focus and commitment. Auckland needs a specific, measurable and mutually agreed vision and plan to deal with this problem and it needs people to lead it and support it (or get out of the way of those who are)."

Today's summit brings together people who can make a difference - the developers, the suppliers, the influencers, the thinkers, the policy makers, the funders, the community housing providers and the public sector. The day will combine insightful presentations followed by facilitated round table discussions, with three key sessions looking at: why housing matters; a vision and targets for Auckland housing; and what action looks like. Through these sessions we will create a platform for direct action, with accountabilities, responsibilities and timeframes, that can be delivered through the discipline of collective impact. We will share this plan with Aucklanders following the day and welcome any, and all, input as we tackle one of the most pressing issues of our time.