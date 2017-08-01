Stop-go control on Hukanui Rd for tree work

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 10:35

Northbound traffic on a section of Hamilton’s Hukanui Rd will be under "stop/go" control on Wednesday, 2 August to allow for safe removal of Liquidambar trees from the roadside verge.

The section of the road under "stop/go" control stretches from Crosby Rd to Chedworth Ave. "Stop/go" control will be in operation from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

The tree removal and replacement will take a total of 10 days, with a shoulder closure for nine of those.

The Liquidambar specimens require extensive maintenance throughout the year to ensure they do not become tangled in overhead powerlines. They will be replaced more suitable species that are easier to manage and require less pruning.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution passing the Hukanui Rd worksite, and footpath users are encouraged to cross the road.