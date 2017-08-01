Police seeking Steven Dean Williams

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 10:41

Police are seeking information from the public to help locate Steven Dean Williams as there is a warrant for his arrest.

Williams is 28-years-old and is described as being 172cm in height, of slim build with a tattoo on his right forearm.

It is believed Williams is actively avoiding Police however he is thought to be in the Hutt Valley area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams should contact Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600.

Information can also be shared via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.