Peter Dunne: Record returns to the community from Lotto NZ

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 11:09

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne today announced a new record figure of $272 million in lottery funding to help build stronger, more sustainable communities across New Zealand.

The funding is a result of a very strong 2016/17 financial year for Lotto New Zealand.

Lotto New Zealand exists to generate community funding for distribution through the Lottery Grants Board to support a diverse range of community activities, including building community facilities, funding health research and services, supporting outdoor safety and protecting New Zealand’s natural and cultural heritage.

"Lotto New Zealand’s strong performance during the year was highlighted by a number of large jackpots, including two Powerball Must Be Won draws in 2016, leading to record funding for distribution.

"This represents over $81 million in additional community funding than initially forecast", said Mr Dunne.

Lotto funding is a major source of funding for Sport New Zealand, Creative New Zealand and the NZ Film Commission (including Nga Taonga Sound and Vision).

"This result will also be welcome news for more than 3,000 groups and organisations which receive Lotto funding to support their communities.

"Total lottery funding for the financial year includes $2.7 million raised for earthquake relief efforts in Kaikoura/Hurunui and surrounding regions through a special Lotto draw held on 10 December 2016; and a further $7.5 million allocated to Kaikoura’s earthquake rebuild in July from profits distributed to the Lottery Grants Board.

"Lotto New Zealand celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. Beyond its winners, its biggest impact over the past three decades is most clearly demonstrated by the more than $4 billion in funding that has been returned to Kiwi communities during that time", Mr Dunne said.

Lotto New Zealand’s final audited financial statements for 2016/17 will be published in its annual report later this year.

Background information

Lotto New Zealand’s statutory purpose is to provide safe gaming that allows New Zealanders to play and win, while contributing money back to New Zealand communities.

Lotto New Zealand profits are transferred to the Lottery Grants Board for distribution to New Zealand communities.