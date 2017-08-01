Council extends CE contract to 2021

|
Hamilton City Council has extended the contract of Chief Executive Richard Briggs to October 2021 and approved an increase in annual remuneration for the role to $440,000.
The majority decision was made following the public council meeting on Thursday 27 July.
Mayor Andrew King says the scheduled review of the role confirmed the Council’s confidence in the Chief Executive as it prepares for sustainable success for Hamilton through the 2018-28 10-Year Plan.
