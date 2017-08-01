Lotto New Zealand announces record result in its 30th year

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 12:22

Lotto New Zealand is pleased to announce record funding of $272 million for New Zealand communities for the 2016/17 financial year - coinciding with its 30th anniversary.

"Thanks to Lotto players, $272 million is being returned to thousands of community groups that are making good things happen across New Zealand," says Wayne Pickup, Lotto NZ’s Chief Executive.

Since its first draw 30 years ago today, Lotto New Zealand has given away a whopping $10 billion in prizes and $4.3 billion to Kiwi communities.

The first Lotto draw, held on 1 August 1987, had a First Division prize of $359,808. In the 30 years following, Lotto and its prizes have grown significantly - making millions of lucky winners and providing essential funding to Kiwi communities.

In Lotto’s first year, $21 million was returned to the community. Three decades on, Lotto players raise on average over $5 million a week to fund over 3,000 community grants awarded by the Lottery Grants Board every year.

"From upgrading community centres and sporting grounds to restoring national monuments, commemorating our WWI heroes, and keeping Kiwis safe outdoors - whether on the beach, in their boats or climbing mountains - Lotto players are helping make good things happen in our communities.

"Our 30th year has been incredible for Lotto players, with 30 everyday Kiwis becoming overnight Lotto millionaires, including two Powerball Must Be Won draws during the year, leading to the largest-ever prize of $44 million being won by a single ticket.

"With over 800 millionaires since 1987, there are so many memorable winners.

"Like the Wellington man who won $15 million just before Christmas, and then gave half of the prize to his best mate.

"Or the Auckland truck driver who won $10 million on a ticket given to him by a friend to say thanks for helping around the house. The first thing he went out to buy was a new pair of jandals," says Mr Pickup.

New Zealand’s luckiest Lotto store has been Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in the Hawke’s Bay. It has sold a massive 45 First Division tickets with winnings valued at over $28 million.

"There are over 1,450 retailers in the Lotto network, from Kaitaia to Stewart Island. We’d like to acknowledge every single one of our Lotto retailers, who are at the heart of Lotto’s story," says Mr Pickup.