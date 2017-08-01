Police still on the scene of Kapiti crash

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 13:11

Police are still at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Realm Drive, Kapiti which occurred at 7.52 this morning between Meadow Court and Joan Wallace Drive Paraparaumu.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The vehicle is shortly to be removed from the scene and the road is expected to be open some time after 12.30pm today.

The occupants of the vehicle involved were flown to Wellington Hospital around 8.30am.

One man, the driver, aged 20 is in a critical condition and another man aged 22 is in a serious condition.