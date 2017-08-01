|
Police are in attendance at a serious crash in St Albans, Christchurch.
The single vehicle crash occurred at 12.53pm this afternoon at the intersection of Cranford Street and Innes Road.
Cranford Street is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Serious Crash Unit will be attending.
