Arrest following Te Awamutu homicide

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 14:10

Police have this morning made an arrest in relation to the death of 35-year-old Anthony Hallmond that occurred Sunday 23 July.

The altercation prior to Mr Hallmond’s death occurred at around 6.45pm outside 51 North Road, Te Awamutu.

A 46-year-old Te Awamutu man will appear in Hamilton District Court this afternoon, charged with murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nigel Keall says Police are pleased to have made an arrest and hope it will bring some relief to Mr Hallmond's friends and family.

"I would like to acknowledge the investigation team who have worked tirelessly on this investigation.

We would also like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information to Police."