New partnership helps struggling families clean up

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 14:11

Thousands of struggling Kiwis have been supported with donations of toiletries and household cleaning products thanks to Colgate Palmolive, and Countdown customers.

In a new partnership with The Salvation Army, Colgate Palmolive donated 8,234 toiletries and household cleaning items to nine Salvation Army food banks this week, after a two week promotion to Countdown customers. The foodbanks receiving the goods are located in Manukau, Royal Oak, Napier, Hamilton, Porirua, Lower Hutt, Palmerston North, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Major Pam Waugh, head of The Salvation Army’s social services says the donations will help people stay healthy in the challenging winter period.

"It’s also about dignity and respect. When you’re struggling to feed yourself and keep your family safely housed, clothed and warm, personal hygiene and cleaning products can become luxuries. This wonderful support from Colgate Palmolive helps families with things they may not be able to afford otherwise."

Colgate Palmolive New Zealand General Manager John Garside said it was pleased to be able to help New Zealanders who were finding things tough.

"We are proud to partner and work with The Salvation Army to provide essential household items to their food banks to assist those in need."

The company also donated $10,000 to help families experiencing homelessness including vulnerable mothers and their children, through a Salvation Army transitional housing programme located in Hutt City.

The programme helps vulnerable families with housing and associated support including parenting courses, budgeting assistance, counselling and advocacy, over a six month period to help set them up for the long-term.

Being able to help vulnerable families was a privilege, Mr Garside says.

"The Salvation Army’s transitional housing programme assists many in the community. It is great to see how our support is helping make a positive difference to Kiwis at a time of desperate need."