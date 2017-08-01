One person dies in Christchurch crash

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 14:15

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in St Albans, Christchurch this afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12.53pm at the corner of Cranford Street and Innes Street.

The crash involved a van and a ute.

The person who died was driving the van while the people in the ute are believed to have minor injuries.

Cranford Street is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.