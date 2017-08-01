New journal to share Maori knowledge

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 15:14

A new journal that aims to share knowledge created by those working within WhÄnau Ora provision has been launched by the urban MÄori authority Te WhÄnau O Waipareira.

Co-edited by Professor Meihana Durie, head of Massey University’s Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, the first issue of Te Kura Nui O Waipareira showcases a range of MÄori health and social service approaches and research.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said the Journal was born from frustrations that MÄori providers and community researchers have felt in regards to the established pathways for publishing and circulating new MÄori knowledge.

"The Journal intends to fill a gap in what we currently know about how WhÄnau Ora service provision happens ‘on the ground’: the new initiatives, strategies, and approaches to the theory and practice of achieving the highest aspirations of all MÄori whÄnau," John said.

This first issue features a range of diverse voices with articles reflecting provider practice, case studies from the frontline, and ‘by MÄori, for MÄori’ research within the WhÄnau Ora sphere.

"Our community has traditionally been excluded from telling their stories and sharing what they know - the ‘ivory towers’ of academia and government have been able to ring-fence the way in which new, indigenous knowledge has been created and shared," John said.

"What this Journal offers is an opportunity for our community to share their knowledge outside of those constraints, and to do so in an inclusive, rather than exclusive, way."

Professor Durie, sees the Journal as a way of initiating in-depth conversations across the wider MÄori community around some key themes in research and practice undertaken within the urban MÄori context.

"The Journal aims to reflect and give voice to whÄnau experiences and aspirations within Te WhÄnau o Waipareira and provides a means of accountability back to whÄnau. The title Te Kura Nui o Waipareira itself is the idea of "kura" or precious cargo reaching land," he said.

The release of the Journal also draws on the time of the winter Matariki constellation and MÄori New Year, which Professor Durie describes as "signaling a starting point for navigating and recording the experiences of whÄnau, providers and researchers. It fittingly explores the concept of connecting whÄnau and communities, creating links and building relationships."

Te Kura Nui o Waipareira is an open access, internet-based journal series that will be produced annually.