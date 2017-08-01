New journal to share Maori knowledge

|
A new journal that aims to share knowledge created by those working within WhÄnau Ora provision has been launched by the urban MÄori authority Te WhÄnau O Waipareira.
Co-edited by Professor Meihana Durie, head of Massey University’s Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, the first issue of Te Kura Nui O Waipareira showcases a range of MÄori health and social service approaches and research.
Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said the Journal was born from frustrations that MÄori providers and community researchers have felt in regards to the established pathways for publishing and circulating new MÄori knowledge.
"The Journal intends to fill a gap in what we currently know about how WhÄnau Ora service provision happens ‘on the ground’: the new initiatives, strategies, and approaches to the theory and practice of achieving the highest aspirations of all MÄori whÄnau," John said.
This first issue features a range of diverse voices with articles reflecting provider practice, case studies from the frontline, and ‘by MÄori, for MÄori’ research within the WhÄnau Ora sphere.
"Our community has traditionally been excluded from telling their stories and sharing what they know - the ‘ivory towers’ of academia and government have been able to ring-fence the way in which new, indigenous knowledge has been created and shared," John said.
"What this Journal offers is an opportunity for our community to share their knowledge outside of those constraints, and to do so in an inclusive, rather than exclusive, way."
Professor Durie, sees the Journal as a way of initiating in-depth conversations across the wider MÄori community around some key themes in research and practice undertaken within the urban MÄori context.
"The Journal aims to reflect and give voice to whÄnau experiences and aspirations within Te WhÄnau o Waipareira and provides a means of accountability back to whÄnau. The title Te Kura Nui o Waipareira itself is the idea of "kura" or precious cargo reaching land," he said.
The release of the Journal also draws on the time of the winter Matariki constellation and MÄori New Year, which Professor Durie describes as "signaling a starting point for navigating and recording the experiences of whÄnau, providers and researchers. It fittingly explores the concept of connecting whÄnau and communities, creating links and building relationships."
Te Kura Nui o Waipareira is an open access, internet-based journal series that will be produced annually.
