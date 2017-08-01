Christchurch and Sichuan students solving global problems together

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 15:57

High school students from Christchurch and Sichuan Province will have the opportunity to work together to explore and solve some of the global issues facing the world today.

The Innovation and Technology Youth Summit, from 3 to 9 August, will bring together the students to solve a ‘global grand challenge’ using innovative technology.

ChristchurchNZ Programme Manager Bree Loverich said the Summit is an opportunity for students to experience different cultures, approaches to teamwork and how to apply their skills to real-life problems.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for all the students involved to put some of their study into practice. Not only will they learn from each other but they’ll have the support of the best in the business along the way - including local tech entrepreneurs, Ministry of Awesome experts, academics and teachers."

Twenty-six students from Sichuan Province will be visiting the city for the Summit. They’ll be welcomed by Avonside Girls’ and Shirley Boys’ High Schools who will host the students during the mornings of the five-day summit. The students will then participate in the Summit Programme in the afternoons, held at EPIC Innovation Hub.

On Day 1 of the Summit students will be welcomed by Mayor Lianne Dalziel, before they tour the Innovation Precinct, taking in the street art, super street arcade, Vodafone xone, bike share and other attractions along the way. They’ll then be introduced to local entrepreneurs who will support the teams and give them tips on thinking creatively and problem solving.

Students will have the opportunity to spend the weekend enjoying Christchurch hospitality and exploring the city with their local host families.

The final three days of the programme will be jam-packed with developing their teamwork skills and creating a solution to their problem. The programme will culminate in each team ‘pitching’ their solution to a judging panel.

A prize giving celebration will recognise teams and individuals for demonstrating skills including teamwork, innovation, communication, leadership and engagement.

"The Summit will leave the students with a whole new approach to problem solving, based in a global awareness of both how our actions are impacting the future and different ways of viewing and solving a problem," said Bree.

The Summit is sponsored by ChristchurchNZ and supported by Christchurch Educated in partnership with Ministry of Awesome.

The post Christchurch and Sichuan students solving global problems together appeared first on Canterbury Development Corporation.