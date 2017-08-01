Flood hit Otago farmers appreciate Government assistance

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 16:28

Federated Farmers applauds the Government’s decision to declare a medium scale adverse event in flooded parts of Otago.

The region was hit by extensive flooding last month with many paddocks especially on the Taieri Plains still under water and reports that supplementary feed has been lost to raging flood waters.

"Farmers are still doing it tough so this should bring some light to the end of the tunnel in what has been a grim week as the extent of damage has become clear," says Federated Farmers’ Otago Provincial President Phill Hunt.

Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy announced today an assistance package which is estimated up to $800,000.

"Those affected farmers will appreciate the assistance albeit it only goes so far, as there is significant damage which is hard to quantify at this stage and could have long-term effects for some farmers and their businesses.

Farmers seeking feed, grazing or other support should call Federated Farmers 0800 (327 646) helpline which matches requests for assistance with offers of support- including clean-up work.

One notable feature of the flood response effort had been communities coming together with farmer helping farmer, this was now complemented by a united primary sector approach.

"It’s really encouraging to see the primary sector and wider industry coming together to help those affected by these devastating floods. They are all playing their part alongside MPI and the Rural Support Trusts, advising on feed budgeting, farm management and animal welfare," Phill said.

More information

Federated Farmers-

Adverse Events Support: http://www.fedfarm.org.nz/FFPublic/Members/Support_Me.aspx

MPI: http://www.mpi.govt.nz/protection-and-response/responding/adverse-events/

Otago Rural Support Trusts: http://www.rural-support.org.nz/Regions/South-Island/Otago