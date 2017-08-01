Invercargill's sister city staff exchange to be completed

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 16:29

Four Councillors and two Council staff members will be travelling to Suqian, China to complete a staff exchange programme and to strengthen relationships for business and tourism opportunities.

The Invercargill City Council hosted Zhang Yue from Invercargill’s sister city Suqian during June and July, and has now selected Manager Communications, Secretarial Services and Records Eirwen Harris Mitchell as the ICC staffer to complete the exchange.

Mrs Harris Mitchell will spend about a month in Suqian, starting in late August.

She will accompany a delegation including Deputy Mayor Rebecca Amundsen, Councillors Lesley Soper, Graham Lewis and Alex Crackett, and Council Chief Executive Richard King.

Chamber of Commerce President Carla Forbes and Venture Southland Chief Executive Paul Casson will also be part of the delegation.

The delegation will be in Suqian between August 24-28, after which Mrs Harris Mitchell will stay on to complete the exchange.

Mr King said the purpose of the visit was to renew and strengthen the relationship between Invercargill and Suqian for the future, with a particular focus on business, trade, and tourism.

Paul Casson’s role while in Suqian will be to help build tourism ties, and he will take packages with him to promote Invercargill to China.

It is hoped the Chamber of Commerce will in future host a trade delegation from Suqian in Invercargill.

August’s visit to Suqian was timely, considering the last official visit by Council elected members was in 2014, Mr King said.

The City Council will be covering its own costs for the trip, as will Venture Southland.

The Council plans to make a contribution to assist with the Chamber of Commerce’s costs for the visit, Mr King said.

"The City Council is a member of the Chamber, and views the Chamber as being vital to the future of business and trade relationships with Suqian."