Winner of Winter Reading Challenge announced

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 16:46

We have a Winter reading winner!

The winner of the Invercargill Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge is 12-year-old Samantha Cooper, who has scored a $100 Whitcoulls voucher for her efforts.

This year 60 people completed the challenge, which called on people to read six books during July.

Last year 49 people entered the competition

Teen Librarian Michelle Cunningham said it was great to see an increase in entries from the previous year, especially among children.

"Next year we would love to see more teens and adults get involved," she said.