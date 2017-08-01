Ladies Mile tree pruning to take place from August 7th

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 16:54

The trees along Ladies Mile will be pruned by Delta beginning 7 August.

This is part of regular maintenance to ensure a safe distance between the trees and overhead powerlines.

The work is being done by Delta on private land, but as they are operating on the verge of the highway there will be a 50km speed restriction in place while the work is underway (see attached map).

This work is expected to take a week.