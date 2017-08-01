Waikato Police looking for missing Otorohanga man

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 17:06

Police are looking for 27-year-old George Harris, who has not been seen since Saturday 29 July.

George was last seen at his home address on Martin Road in Te Kawa, Otorohanga.

He has not made contact with friends or family since and Police are concerned for his welfare.

George is approximately 180cm tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, jeans and black trainers.

If anyone has seen or heard from George, they are asked to call Police on 07-873-7399.