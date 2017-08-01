Police investigating after body found in Auckland Central

|
Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old male whose body was discovered in a hostel in central Auckland on 28th July.
Police are investigating the possibility that the death may be linked to synthetic cannabis.
The matter has been referred to the Coroner who will ultimately determine the cause of death.
- Acting Auckland Central Police Area Commander, Matthew Srhoj
