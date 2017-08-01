Proactive policing approach taken on Western BoP roads

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 17:16

Over the weekend of July 29-30th Western Bay of Plenty Police were out and about ensuring motorcyclists were travelling safely on our roads.

The weekend's focus on motorcycle safety was instigated due to the recent increase in motorcycle injuries on our roads and a memorial ride event planned by a local gang.

On Saturday morning a group of motorcyclists were monitored by Police while travelling toward Tauranga on State Highway 2 at Katikati.

The group had been observed speeding and overtaking on double yellow lines, in one instance a motorist travelling in the opposite direction had been forced to take evasive action.

Police consequently stopped this group and arrested two male motorcyclists with gang links for dangerous driving.

They will appear in the Tauranga District Court later this week. A third man was charged with driving while forbidden and his motorcycle was impounded for 28 days.

He has been summoned to appear in the Tauranga District Court at a later date.

Western Bay of Plenty Police say removing these high risk drivers off the road prevents them from causing unnecessary harm to other road users.

In a separate incident at approximately 9.30pm on Saturday, Police checked the speed of a motorcyclist travelling on the Tauranga Eastern Link.

The reading showed he was travelling in excess of 180km/h and when an officer stopped the rider a short time later on Kairua Road, it was discovered he was also not wearing a crash helmet.

The 23 year-old man, who is a gang member, has been charged with dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He had his motorcycle impounded for 28 days and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 17 August 2017.

Taking these kinds of risks and ignoring the road rules is completely irresponsible driving and puts all road users lives in danger.

Western BOP Police will continue to crack down on moped and motorcycle riders carrying out high risk driving manoeuvres including speeding, undertaking vehicles on the left and overtaking on painted medians.

We encourage all drivers to read up on their road rules, ensure they have a bike that is safe to use and wear the appropriate safety gear.

All motorcyclists, whether travelling solo or in groups, need to ride defensively and avoid taking any risks on our roads.

Remember on a motorbike you are less visible and are far more likely to suffer injuries or worse in a crash, than people travelling in an enclosed vehicle.

Ensuring motorcyclists on our Western BOP roads are being safe and sensible drivers remains a focus for Western Bay of Plenty Police.

- Senior Sergeant Ian Campion, Western BOP Officer in Charge of Road Policing.