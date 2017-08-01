Heavy rain for Mount Taranaki

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 20:38

A front lies slow-moving over the central North Island through to late Wednesday morning then weakens. Heavy rain is falling about Mount Taranaki, and a further 60 to 80mm is expected until early Wednesday morning on top of what has already fallen.

This rain is likely to lead to snowmelt which will cause additional run-off. People in the area, especially trampers, are advised to look out for rapidly rising rivers and streams.

Note, heavy rain has eased in the Tararua Range and the warning there is now lifted.