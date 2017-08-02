Slip blocking SH3 just north of Urenui, Taranaki

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 07:17

State Highway 3 just north of Urenui remains blocked by a slip, with no safe alternate route available.

Police were alerted to the slip, on a blind corner across both lanes, earlier this morning.

Signage is in place to alert motorists that the highway is closed, and unfortunately there is no safe diversion.

Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in the area.