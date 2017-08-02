Name release of man in serious crash in St Albans, Christchurch

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 10:47

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a crash in Saint Albans, Christchurch.

He was 30-year-old Jeremiah Jason Dick, of Christchurch.

Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Dick during this sad time.

Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.