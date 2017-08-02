Tread carefully this winter

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 11:27

Getting more Hamiltonians checking their tyres using a 20 cent piece is the focus of Hamilton City Council’s Winter Tyre Safety campaign which launched this week.

The Council encourages all motorists to do the 20-cent check themselves. Put a 20 cent coin in the tread of your tyres, the less of the number 20 you see the better. It will be the best investment you’ve ever made and could save lives says the Council’s Road Safety Coordinator Mihi Bennett-Smith.

"Tyres without much tread left or low pressure can dramatically affect car safety on the road, with steering, acceleration and braking becoming more difficult, particularly in winter," she says.

New Zealand Police Sergeant Geoff Blow says tyres are vital to the car’s safety and fuel economy, and many of us do not take the time to check tread depth and correct tyre pressure.

"Drivers might be shocked to learn how little contact their vehicle has with the road in wet conditions if their tyres don’t have enough tread depth," Mr Blow says.

"With just 1mm of water on the road, tyres that are worn or under inflated have less grip on the road than they have in dry conditions - and the faster you go, the less contact is made. This is why it’s so important motorists drive to the conditions at all times."

Motorists are urged to check the tread on their vehicle tyres on a regular basis. New tyres have around 8mm of tread, and the minimum legal tread depth is 1.5mm, but the more tread, the better. Correct tyre pressures will also make tyres last longer, and improve fuel efficiency.