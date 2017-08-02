Planned maintenance shutdown for Waterworld's slides

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 11:27

Waterworld’s popular slides will be out of action in August for planned maintenance and cleaning.

The Hamilton swimming facility has four slides: two hydroslides and two speed slides. They require a range of maintenance, including replacement of gaskets, refurbishing of pumps, replacement of nuts and bolts, and a general spruce up.

Debbie Lascelles, Hamilton City Council’s Acting Community Development and Leisure Manager, says the maintenance project has been scheduled for August as it’s one of the quietest months of the year.

"The only way we can do this work is by shutting down the slides completely. August is a sensible time for us to shut down the slides, due to the fact customer demand is low," Ms Lascelles says.

"The project will mean our slides are running efficiently and smoothly come summer, when customer numbers surge and Waterworld is busy with families and groups needing to cool down."

The maintenance project is planned work which occurs on a cycle of work at Waterworld every four or five years. It begins on 7 August and is expected to run for about three weeks.

The area around the slides will be off-limits to customers for the duration of the project.

Customers will be able to keep up to date with progress on the maintenance project through the official Hamilton Pools Facebook page.