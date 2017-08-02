Police attend peaceful protest in Canterbury

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 12:56

Canterbury Police is aware of a group of peaceful protesters on Plantation Road in Hororata.

Police's role is to keep the peace, and we are working to facilitate discussion between the parties.

There are some inherent health and safety risks at the worksite location.

A specialist police negotiation team is on the way to speak with the protesters.

We are continuing to liaise with those working at the site and will respond as appropriate.