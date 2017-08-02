Home Safety Service helps over 2200 people

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 13:15

More than 2200 people affected by family violence have been able to stay safe in their homes thanks to the success of the National Home Safety Service launched two years ago, Justice Minister Amy Adams says.

"The NHSS makes victims’ homes safer from attack with practical measures such as installing tougher locks, security lights and monitored alarms. In the last two years it has made a measurable difference to the lives and security of hundreds of victims of serious family violence," says Ms Adams.

"No one should have to live in fear of violence in their own homes. That’s why we introduced the NHSS which has enabled more victims and their children to stay in their homes with a significantly reduced risk of serious physical harm."

The service is delivered by the National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges as part of a 3-year $3.6 million government contract.

"In its first two years, the service has made 648 homes safer. This has benefitted 648 adult victims and 1240 children, as well as 314 other adults living in those homes including family and whÄnau, friends and flatmates," says Ms Adams.

Other practical measures offered by the service include repairing broken windows, cutting back vegetation and putting victims in touch with other agencies that can help.

The NHSS is one part of the Government’s plan to reduce family violence and keep victims safe, overseen by the Ministerial Group on Family Violence and Sexual Violence.