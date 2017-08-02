Search and rescue operation underway for missing man

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 13:05

Police are looking to locate 31-year-old Karl Roberts, who hasn’t been seen since his car crashed on Uruti Road in Uruti, New Plymouth, yesterday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 1.30pm.

It appears Mr Roberts lost control of his vehicle, a green Subaru Impreza, which left the road and slid down a bank, stopping close to the stream that runs parallel to the road.

His vehicle was later found by members of the public at around 3.30pm, however Mr Roberts wasn’t inside.

A search and rescue team are currently searching the area where his vehicle crashed, but haven’t been able to locate him yet.

Police and Mr Roberts' family are concerned for his wellbeing, and they ask anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to get in touch with Police immediately.

He is described as being around 175cm tall, Caucasian and of thin build.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black beanie, a knee length dark green Gore-Tex top and running shoes.

If anyone has seen, or had contact with, Mr Roberts they are asked to please contact Police immediately on 027 241 5932.