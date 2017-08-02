Arrests made after investigation into synthetic cannabis suppliers

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 13:11

Police are continuing our investigations into the supply and manufacturing of synthetic cannabis and conducting search warrants across Auckland.

Yesterday Police carried out Operation Hypnos, a targeted investigation involving multiple addresses that Police suspected were being used for the manufacturing and supply of synthetic cannabis.

A number of search warrants were executed across Auckland and a significant amount of synthetic cannabis was found by police.

Police have seized approximately three kilograms of the drug from five different addresses.

Three people were charged in relation to possession for supply of synthetic cannabis and have appeared in the Manukau District Court.

Another person was charged in relation to possession of cannabis.

Further enquiries are ongoing and Police cannot rule out the possibility of more charges being laid.

Police also seized a number of other items during the search warrants including methamphetamine, cannabis, six firearms and a quantity of cash.

Relieving Manurewa Police Area Commander, Inspector Mark Benefield, says Police are working closely with other government agencies such as District Health Boards, Ministry of Health, Coronial Services as well as St John, to ensure that the public is well informed about the dangers of taking this drug.

"We have seen first-hand the damage synthetic cannabis can do and the danger it poses to the community.

We urge those who are currently using synthetic cannabis to stop immediately and seek help if you need it.

"We are doing everything we can to get this drug off our streets and keep our communities safe.

If you are caught making or supplying this drug, you will be arrested and held accountable for your actions," says Inspector Benefield.

Inspector Benefield says Police were acting on information received from the public around suspected suppliers of the drug.

"We want to thank the community for their assistance.

By working together, we can continue to remove this dangerous drug off our streets."

If you know anyone who may be making or supplying synthetic cannabis then please contact your local Police office.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."