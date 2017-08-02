Thames celebrates 150 years in gold fever style

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 13:44

The priceless community spirit of Thames was on display yesterday as people from all walks of life celebrated 150 years to the day since the Thames Goldfields were proclaimed open.

After some negotiation by Governor James MacKay with local Maori landowners including Wiremu Hoterene Taipari and Ngati Maru chief Rapana Maunganoa, enough land was made available for the opening of the Thames Goldfield on 1 August 1867.

One hundred and fifty years on, the town is celebrating with the aim of hosting 150 events over 365 days.

From primary school students to folk in mobility scooters, hundreds of visitors and residents - many dressed in miner’s regalia and 1860s period costume - marched Pollen St in Thames to the sound of Scottish drums and bagpipes as they celebrated the momentous occasion in their local history.

The procession made its way from both ends of the town to the War Memorial Civic Centre for an afternoon of performances by local school children, musicians and resident storytellers.

"It’s so wonderful to celebrate our heritage and it’s important to us because it shows us where we’ve been," said Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie. "Change is always happening but we also hang on to what we’ve known in the past."

Mayor Sandra acknowledged the tourism contribution from the Thames Goldmine Experience and other heritage attractions. Some of these have been given additional support by the Thames Community Board in the lead up to the 150 celebrations, as Thames Community Board Chair Diane Connors explained.

"We made sure we had some funds available to help community groups because we wanted to make sure we were able to help those organisations that are providing an attraction - where people get to to stop and listen and experience what our past is all about."

The ceremony kicks off an entire year of events by community organisations and volunteers involved in numerous heritage attractions, and comes with the support of our Council, local business sponsors, and in partnership with local iwi.

Historian Russell Skeet spoke of the mahi tahi or joint venture that occurred between Maori and settlers who came from all over the world after the first official gold find on The Thames by two Maori prospectors.

"It was not all plain sailing," he told the gathered audience at the Civic Centre. "But Maori saw a great trading opportunity and they were very capable negotiators who earned respect for being so astute in business."

The ceremony began with a karakia by Ngati Maru Kaumatua Waati Ngamane followed by a waiata (song) by South School and kapahaka by Thames High School.

Mayor Sandra and Thames Community Board Chair Diane Connors spoke on stage with MC Allan Judd - whose ancestor founded the Charles Judd Foundry in Thames - before more performances by schools including St Francis, Moanatairi and Parawai.

Storytellers Rosalie Steward and Russell Skeet painted a picture for the audience of what life was like in the town 150 years ago to the day.

The audience was then treated to original songs about the Thames goldfields which have been named finalists in a Thames Song Contest - one of the many events being held until August 2018.

Estelle Cashmore spoke about her inspiration for writing her song - performed by Sean Kelly - which told of the life of an ancestor who arrived as a 16-year-old girl from Ireland.

Says Estelle: "In common with a lot of people in Thames I have Irish ancestry, and my ancestors came here in 1864 when things were very poor in Ireland at the time. The song is about these people having to leave their place of birth and start a better life in a new country."

It was followed by an original song both written and performed by Sean Kelly, who lives in the Waiotahi Valley. A performer for the celebrated band The Celtic Flyers, his song ‘Long Way From Home’ was beautifully performed with the words: "The Maori found gold in a crystal clear stream…since then we have come from all over the world."

The last song was by Andy McCaskill, producer of four albums, who sang in country style of how: ‘All the blood and sweat and tears makes me think about how this town used to be".

"I’m just proud to be a Thames person and when I heard about the contest I thought I’d write about going back in time," he said.

Events continue throughout the year and many highlight events occur during August. For a full list of what’s happening to celebrate Thames Gold Fever year, visit www.thamesinfo.co.nz

The parade on Pollen St began at either end of the town and proceeded to the War Memorial Civic Centre.

St Francis School children were among the performers in the afternoon alongside Parawai, Thames South School, Moanatairi and Thames High School. Youth from Misaki in Japan also performed for the audience.